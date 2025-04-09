Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,695.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after buying an additional 349,601 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 2.4 %

SYK stock opened at $336.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

