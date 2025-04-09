Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.43. 609,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 615,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

SGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The company has a market cap of C$509.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

