Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 2846631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Synairgen Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.93.
Synairgen Company Profile
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synairgen
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.