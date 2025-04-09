Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 54,341.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $179,802.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,638.88. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.