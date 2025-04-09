Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NYSE:SNV traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,845. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

