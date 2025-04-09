T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $281.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

