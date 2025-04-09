Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Taisei Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

