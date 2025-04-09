Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $211.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

NYSE TRGP traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 903,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,768. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $110.09 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

