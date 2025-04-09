Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.94 and last traded at $89.32. 2,934,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,420,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.