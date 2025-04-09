TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.64.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,257. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,613 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

