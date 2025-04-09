Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0996 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 11.6% increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

