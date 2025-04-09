TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jones Trading began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,865 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

