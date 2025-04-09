Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Teton Advisors Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
