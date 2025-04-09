Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 10,101 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

