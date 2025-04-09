Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 12,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

