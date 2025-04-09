Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

