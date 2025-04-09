Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $157.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.