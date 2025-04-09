Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $118.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

