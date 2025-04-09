Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,218,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sunoco by 440.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 53.64%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

