TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.33 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 1,098,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,087,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.86 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.