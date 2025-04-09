The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of AZEK worth $584,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,396,000 after acquiring an additional 429,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AZEK by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $51.50 target price on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

