The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.30 and a 200-day moving average of $311.80. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

