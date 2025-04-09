The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

