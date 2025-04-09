The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share by the investment trust on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 359.5% increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRCH traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 478.50 ($6.11). 472,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 549.96. The company has a market cap of £711.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 448 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 605 ($7.73).

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

