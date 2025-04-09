The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PGR opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.90 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.