The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE PGR opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.90 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
