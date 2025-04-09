The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.53.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.