Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 110,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.33. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.