Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

