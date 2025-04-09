Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.50.

TSE TOU opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.22. The firm has a market cap of C$21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$55.27 and a 1-year high of C$70.83.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,109.00. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $883,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

