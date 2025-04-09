TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 280.49 ($3.58), with a volume of 371320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.27 ($3.85).

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £887.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.51.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.