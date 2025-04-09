Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 1,500 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,404,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,991,659.76. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:TCI opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

