Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.89.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE TRV traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,239. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.51 and a 200 day moving average of $248.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.