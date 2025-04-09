Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,294 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:NNOV)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:NNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NNOV opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

