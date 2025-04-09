Trek Financial LLC Has $217,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

