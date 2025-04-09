Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

