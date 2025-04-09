Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 74,781 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,071,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,774.34. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245 in the last ninety days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

