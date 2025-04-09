Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,991 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $5,993,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in PagerDuty by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Bank of America cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of PD stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

