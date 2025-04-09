Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.79 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Calix by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

