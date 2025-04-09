Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 94,923 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

