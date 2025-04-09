Trexquant Investment LP Sells 18,832 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,290 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 267,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 258,588 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 386,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 253,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OII. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

