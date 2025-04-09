Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,302 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,773,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. This trade represents a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,872,380.86. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,318 over the last three months. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

