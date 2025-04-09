Trexquant Investment LP Sells 43,069 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prudential by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,133.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 965,985 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

