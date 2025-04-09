Trexquant Investment LP Sells 99,119 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,119 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 409.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of URGN opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

