TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 48,817 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

