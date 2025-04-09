TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 678 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

