TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

