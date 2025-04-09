TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $435,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

