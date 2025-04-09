TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $342,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

