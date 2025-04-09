TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,064 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 481.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

