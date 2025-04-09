TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 8,839 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after buying an additional 709,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.